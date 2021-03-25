Search
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan live stream PPV goes on sale, cost and start time set

Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan
Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan airs live on pay-per-view March 31

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu and former world title challenger from Ireland Dennis Hogan square off on Wednesday, March 31. The scheduled for ten rounds super welterweight matchup headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) last fought in December 2020, when he stopped Bowyn Morgan in the first round. Prior to that he TKO’d Jeff Horn in Round 8 and Jack Brubaker in the fourth.

Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) is coming off a pair of defeats. He was last in action back in December 2019, when he was stopped by the reigning WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in the seventh round of their world title bout. In April the same year he challenged Jaime Munguia for WBO super welterweight belt, yet fell short suffering the defeat by majority decision or, as believed by many, “was robbed of win”.

Tszyu and Hogan has been announced as a world title eliminator. The winner is expected to earn a shot at world title against the current WBO super welterweight champion Brian Castano.

Among Tszyu vs Hogan undercard bouts, Wade Ryan and Koen Mazoudier meet in a ten-round bout with WBA Oceania and IBO International super welterweight titles on the line, and Cesar Mateo Tapia and Renold Quinlan battle it out for a vacant WBA Oceania super middleweight belt. The full lineup can be found below.

Tszyu vs Hogan time and how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan live stream on Kayo. The PPV cost is $59.95.

Tszyu vs Hogan start time is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 7 pm AEDT in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney. This converts to 6:30 pm ACDT in Adelaide, 6 pm AEST in Brisbane, 5:30 pm ACST in Darwin, 4 pm AWST in Perth, and 3 pm CXT on Christmas Island.

Tszyu vs Hogan card

  • Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan
  • Wade Ryan vs Koen Mazoudier
  • Cesar Mateo Tapia vs Renold Quinlan
  • Paul Fleming vs Tyson Lantry
  • Sakio Bika vs Sam Soliman
  • Darkon Dryden vs Jason Medawar
  • Jason Fawcett vs Alex Carioti
  • Linn Sandstrom vs Felicity Loiterton
