Keyshawn Davis takes on Richman Ashelley on Herring vs Frampton undercard

American prodigy Keyshawn Davis will step up in competition against Richman Ashelley at Legacy event at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai on April 3. The contest is featured on the Herring vs Frampton card live stream on ESPN+ in the US.

Davis (1-0, 1 KO) is back following a superb win over Lester Brown in his professional debut in February. He now turns his attention to Ashelley (10-1, 9 KOs), who has nine of his ten wins coming by knockout.

Davis also had a sensational amateur career, becoming a 2017 Golden Gloves champion and 2019 World Championship silver medalist. He is regarded as one of the best up-and-coming talents in world boxing.

In the main event Jamel Herring defends his WBO super-featherweight title against Carl Frampton in what is the biggest event to ever take place in the region.

Two Dubai-based prospects have been added to the undercard next week too, as undefeated Faizan Anwar (5-0, 4 KOs) meets Evgenii Vazem, and Fahad Al Bloushi (3-1, 1 KO) squares off with Suraf (2-1, 1 KO).

Elsewhere on the Herring vs Frampton undercard, Zhankosh Turarov and Tyrone McKenna meet for the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title, and four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes takes on Pablo Carillo for the vacant WBO International super-flyweight title. In addition, and Kazakhstan sensation Tursynbay Kulakhmet defends his WBC International super-welterweight title against 20-0 opponent Heber Rondon.