Search
Boxing

Keyshawn Davis takes on Richman Ashelley on Herring vs Frampton undercard

Newswire
Keyshawn Davis
Keyshawn Davis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

American prodigy Keyshawn Davis will step up in competition against Richman Ashelley at Legacy event at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai on April 3. The contest is featured on the Herring vs Frampton card live stream on ESPN+ in the US.

Advertisements

Davis (1-0, 1 KO) is back following a superb win over Lester Brown in his professional debut in February. He now turns his attention to Ashelley (10-1, 9 KOs), who has nine of his ten wins coming by knockout.

Davis also had a sensational amateur career, becoming a 2017 Golden Gloves champion and 2019 World Championship silver medalist. He is regarded as one of the best up-and-coming talents in world boxing.

In the main event Jamel Herring defends his WBO super-featherweight title against Carl Frampton in what is the biggest event to ever take place in the region.

Two Dubai-based prospects have been added to the undercard next week too, as undefeated Faizan Anwar (5-0, 4 KOs) meets Evgenii Vazem, and Fahad Al Bloushi (3-1, 1 KO) squares off with Suraf (2-1, 1 KO).

Elsewhere on the Herring vs Frampton undercard, Zhankosh Turarov and Tyrone McKenna meet for the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title, and four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes takes on Pablo Carillo for the vacant WBO International super-flyweight title. In addition, and Kazakhstan sensation Tursynbay Kulakhmet defends his WBC International super-welterweight title against 20-0 opponent Heber Rondon.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

Muay Thai elbow strikes in Carnage Corner and Lion Fight 64 recap (video)

Another amazing event passes, as we close off on Lion Fight 64 with a quick recap of the evening. The event was held in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097