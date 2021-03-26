UFC 260 start time, US, Australia, how to watch, main event, Miocic vs Ngannou 2, full fight card

UFC 260 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, March 27, which makes it Sunday, March 28 Australia time. In the main event two-time heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic defends his belt in the championship rematch against Francis Ngannou. Their first fight in January 2018 ended in unanimous decision in favor of the current champion.

Miocic (20-3) won two of his previous bout by unanimous decision against former champion Daniel Cormier. Ngannou (15-3) is riding the four-win streak, including first-round stoppages against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes.

In the co-main event former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley meets Vicente Luque. Among other UFC 260 main card bouts, Sean O’Malley takes on Thomas Almeida, Gillian Robertson faces Miranda Maverick and Jamie Mullarkey goes up against Khama Worthy. The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 live in the US

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live stream on ESPN+. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, kicking off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT also live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 260 Australia time

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Australia time is scheduled for Sunday, March 28 at 1 pm AEDT. Fans can watch the event live stream on Main Event.

The preliminary card live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass, starting at 11 am AEDT. The early prelims begin at 10:30 AEDT also on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 260 fight card

UFC 260 fight card comprised 10 bouts in total. The five-five main card, follows the four-fight preliminary card. A sole early preliminary matchup kicks off the action.

The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou – Miocic’s UFC Heavyweight title

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Shane Young vs. Omar Morales

Early Preliminary Card

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar