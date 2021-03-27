Search
UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 heavyweight title official, one fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, challenger Francis Ngannou, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 260 card, stepped on the scales ahead of their respective MMA bouts. The event airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 27 in the US, which makes it Sunday March 28 in Australia (start time here).

Miocic weighed-in at 234, while Ngannou was 263. The championship rematch is scheduled for five rounds with UFC heavyweight title on the line. Their first fight in January 2018 ended in favor of the current champion, who scored a unanimous decision.

Vicente Luque and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley showed 170.5 and 171, respectively, for their co-main event bout.

Fabio Cherant missed light heavyweight limit, showing 206.5, for his bout against Alonzo Menifield 205. He forfeits 20 per cent of his purse and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

Get the full UFC 260 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC 260 fight card

Stipe Miocic (234) vs. Francis Ngannou (263) – Miocic’s UFC heavyweight title

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Thomas Almeida (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (136)

Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Preliminary Card

Fabio Cherant (206.5)* vs. Alonzo Menifield (205)

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)

Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Omar Morales (146) vs. Shane Young (145.5)

Early preliminary card

Abu Azaitar (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

*Missed weight.

