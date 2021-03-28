Search
Povetkin vs Whyte 2 results, full fight card

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2
Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 weigh-in faceoff | Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte faceoff for the second time on Saturday March 27, which makes it Sunday March 28 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve-round rematch, with interim WBC heavyweight title on the line, headlines the “The Rumble on the Rock” fight card live from Gibraltar.

In the co-feature Fabio Wardley goes up against fellow-heavyweight Eric Molina. Also on the card Ted Cheeseman and James Metcalf battle it out for a vacant British super welterweight title. The full fight card can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries. In the UK the event airs live on Sky Sports Box Office. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US, 6 am AEDT in Australia and 7 pm GMT in the UK.

Get Povetkin vs Whyte 2 results below.

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte results 2

Dillian Whyte def. Alexander Povetki by TKO (R4 at 2:39) – reclaims interim WBC heavyweight title | Watch highlights

Fabio Wardley def. Eric Molina by KO (R5 at 0:52)

Ted Cheeseman def. James Metcalf by TKO (R11 at 3:10) – wins vacant British super welterweight title

Campbell Hatton def. Jesus Ruiz by points (40-36)

Michael McKinson def. Chris Kongo by unanimous decision (95-94, 96-94, 97-93)

Nick Webb def. Eric Pfeifer by TKO (R2 at 1:51)

