Bellator MMA live on Showtime: Updated fight cards announced

Bellator MMA, which debuts live on Showtime next Friday, April 2 with Bellator 255: Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 at 9 pm ET, announced today changes to upcoming events including rescheduling of two Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal matchups and the addition of several marquee fights.

The Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 card on Friday, April 9 live on Showtime will feature the first of four quarterfinal matchups, as Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader (27-6, 1 NC) steps inside the cage across from former UFC champion Lyoto Machida (26-10). A rematch nearly nine years in the making, Bader starts the tournament in hopes of reclaiming his second title and once again reigning over multiple divisions, while Machida plans on history repeating itself and advancing to the semifinals.

The Bellator 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 lineup on Friday, April 16 sees the addition of experienced contender Corey Anderson (14-5) taking on promotional newcomer Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradv (18-5-1) in the five-round co-main event. In the card headliner, newly crowned champ Vadim Nemkov (13-2) makes the first defense of his 205-pound title in a rematch against former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion, Phil Davis (22-5, 1 NC).

As a result of these changes, Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis on Friday, May 7, will now feature the Bellator debuts of both Anthony Johnson (22-6) and Yoel Romero (13-5), when they square off in the last quarterfinal matchup. The five-round fight will serve as the card’s co-main event. The event is headlined by a Bellator Bantamweight World Championship contest pitting Juan Archuleta (25-2) against Sergio Pettis (20-5).

“I’m thrilled to begin the Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix featuring the best 205-pound fighters in the world,” said Bellator MMA President Scott Coker. “Like everyone, we had a few hurdles with travel issues and had to move some things around, but I’m pleased that we were able to reschedule these bouts quickly. We now have three stacked events in a row featuring quarterfinal matchups on Showtime, while also adding other incredible fights to each of these cards.”

The main card additions of former title challengers Cat Zingano, Liz Carmouche, Veta Arteaga and Patchy Mix, as well as top contenders Adam Borics and James Gallagher, highlight more of the stacked action coming to Showtime all next month.

See below the current, but not yet complete fight cards.

MMA fans can watch Bellator MMA live stream on Showtime.

Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2

Main Card

Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Ryan Bader (27-6, 1 NC) vs. Lyoto Machida (26-10)

Flyweight Bout: Liz Carmouche (14-7) vs. Vanessa Porto (22-8)

Featherweight Bout: Adam Borics (16-1) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (16-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight Bout: Cat Zingano (11-4) vs. Olivia Parker (4-1)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Bout: Dalton Rosta (4-0) vs. Tony Johnson (9-2)

Featherweight Bout: Talita Nogueira (7-2) vs. Jessica Borga (3-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Cass Bell (5-1) vs. Jornel Lugo (5-0)

Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (2-0) vs. Nathan Ghareeb (2-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates (1-0) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (2-1)

Lightweight Bout: Nainoa Dung (3-2) vs. Izzy William (4-3)

Flyweight Bout: Diana Avsaragova (2-0) vs. Tara Graff (1-2)

Bantamweight Bout: John Douma (4-2) vs. Will Smith (3-2)

Bellator 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2

Main Card

Light Heavyweight World Title/WGP Quarterfinal Bout: Vadim Nemkov (13-2) vs. Phil Davis (22-5, 1 NC)

Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Corey Anderson (14-5) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1)

Flyweight Bout: Veta Arteaga (5-4) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-2)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (3-0) vs. Marcus Surin (6-2)

Welterweight Bout: Grachik Bozinyan (10-4) vs. Demarques Jackson (11-4)

Featherweight Bout: John de Jesus (13-9) vs. Alfred Khashakyan (11-5)

Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis

Main Card

Bantamweight World Title Bout: Juan Archuleta (25-2) vs. Sergio Pettis (20-5)

Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Anthony Johnson (22-6) vs. Yoel Romero (13-5)

Bantamweight Bout: Patchy Mix (13-1) vs. James Gallagher (11-1)

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Bout: Josh Hill (20-3) vs. Raufeon Stots (15-1)

Featherweight Bout: Weber Almeida (5-0) vs. Johnny Soto (3-1)

Middleweight Bout: Johnny Eblen (7-0) vs. Daniel Madrid (18-6)

Bantamweight Bout: Henry Corrales (18-5) vs. Keith Lee (7-4)

Lightweight Bout: Alan Omer (24-5) vs. Bryce Logan (12-5)