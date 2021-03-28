Best Shots: Dillian Whyte stops Alexander Povetkin to reclaim interim WBC heavyweight title

Advertisements

Dillian Whyte flattened Alexander Povetkin with a huge left hook after an inspired performance to gain redemption in their high-stakes rematch at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar on March 27 (March 28 AEDT). The fight aired live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in the US, Australia and all other markets, excluding the UK and Ireland (video highlights here).

Whyte had Povetkin on the brink of a knockout throughout their second heavyweight battle and closed the show dramatically, returning the favour after he lost to the Russian last year.

A fight that balanced destruction and discipline from Whyte has propelled him back near the front of the queue of contenders in the division where Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to decide the undisputed champion.

“I’m happier for my team than I am for me because some of my staff missed Christmas with their families,” Whyte told Matchroom. “They stayed back to help me train. They did so much behind the scenes to get me into the position for a World Title fight.

“I was so close, and then one lapse in concentration and I made a mistake. Tonight, I was like ‘yo’, I’m looking to beat some a** tonight. I was trying to get it done in the first round but then I had to relax. Anybody on the planet that gets hit with that left hook, they’re going down. Some of them might get up but most will stay down. He was kind of badly hurt. Now I feel bad. I want him to go home to his family healthy.”

“Everyone says a lot of things about me like I’m not this and I’m not that. These guys don’t know me. These guys don’t know what I’m capable of and what I can do. When I read the comments about me, I just laugh. I just laugh at these guys because I’m as strong as steel.”

“One loss, two loss so what. It was a good learning fight for me because I had to think in there. I was rushing him but I had to think also. He’s still very heavy-handed and he’s still very good. I’m going to spend some time with my family and just relax. I’ll probably call Eddie tomorrow and ask him what we’re doing next. I want to make the most of it now and retire good and healthy.”

