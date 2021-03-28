Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin 2 full fight video highlights

Dillian Whyte came out on top in his rematch against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday March 27 (Sunday March 28 in Australia) in Gibraltar. The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup with the interim WBC heavyweight title on the line.

Whyte put on a dominant performance from the opening round, delivering a number of heavy over hand bombs. It was all over in Round 4, when he tagged Povetkin with one-two combination followed by another overhand right and another left and a tonne of pressure.

Povetkin managed to get back on his feet, yet he was certainly out of it. The referee waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the fourth round.

You can watch Whyte vs Povetkin 2 fight video highlights below.

Dillian Whyte watches back his KO vs. Povetkin. "No one can take that punch from me and stand up, no one." ?? pic.twitter.com/WRgXiluG0z — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 27, 2021

Dillian Whyte lands a BIG right in the 3rd! ?#PovetkinWhyte2 pic.twitter.com/SpcAV4AuiN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 27, 2021

Povetkin makes his way to the ring. ? MAIN EVENT STARTS NOW! ? https://t.co/9EZSAW7DLA pic.twitter.com/mehP5GwLum — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 27, 2021

Dillian Whyte Is In The Ring ?#PovetkinWhyte2 pic.twitter.com/Daau5oV0v7 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 27, 2021

With the win Dillian Whyte takes the revenge as well as updates his record to 28-2, 19 KO. He also reclaims interim WBC heavyweight title. Alexander Povetkin drops to 36-3-1, 25 KO.

The full fight results from Povetkin vs Whyte 2 card can be found here.