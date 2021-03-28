Search
Boxing

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin 2 full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Dillian Whyte knocks out Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round
Dillian Whyte dominates Alexander Povetkin in the rematch

Whyte takes revenge against Povetkin to reclaim interim WBC heavyweight title

Dillian Whyte came out on top in his rematch against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday March 27 (Sunday March 28 in Australia) in Gibraltar. The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup with the interim WBC heavyweight title on the line.

Advertisements

Whyte put on a dominant performance from the opening round, delivering a number of heavy over hand bombs. It was all over in Round 4, when he tagged Povetkin with one-two combination followed by another overhand right and another left and a tonne of pressure.

Povetkin managed to get back on his feet, yet he was certainly out of it. The referee waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the fourth round.

You can watch Whyte vs Povetkin 2 fight video highlights below.

Advertisements

With the win Dillian Whyte takes the revenge as well as updates his record to 28-2, 19 KO. He also reclaims interim WBC heavyweight title. Alexander Povetkin drops to 36-3-1, 25 KO.

The full fight results from Povetkin vs Whyte 2 card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

Muay Thai elbow strikes in Carnage Corner and Lion Fight 64 recap (video)

Another amazing event passes, as we close off on Lion Fight 64 with a quick recap of the evening. The event was held in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097