Johnny Smith to contest for WKN Gold on Sept 12 in Belfast, tops Prokick: Knockdown Lockdown

Kickboxing world championship is set to return to Northern Ireland on September 12 with the “made in Prokick” event titled “Knockdown Lockdown”. The fight card will take place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, featuring four championship matchups. Johnny “Swift” Smith will battle it out in the main bout of the evening, contesting for WKN Gold.

Smith was last in action in October 2019, when he retained his WKN Intercontinental welterweight title by knockout in the second round against Shuhei Sone. The following June he was scheduled to face Yohe Fujioka in the contest with a vacant World Kickboxing Network title on the line. The event was postponed due to pandemic.

At this stage it is unclear whether Smith will still take on Fujioka, or a new contender will be named.

A trio of young Prokickers will be back in the ring alongside Smith on September 12. Grace Goody, James Braniff and Jay Snoddon have been twice scheduled to face their respective opponents, first in October and then in December 2020. Both events have been scrapped due to pandemic.

Bantamweight Goody has been lined up against Pia Peters of Germany in the women’s kickboxing battle with European title on the line. Featherweight Snoddon is expected to meet Ranieri Cingolani of Italy, contesting for International strap. Super Lightweight Braniff has been set to square off against Joshua Embradura of Wales for British belt.

Prokick: Knockdown Lockdown celebrates 32 years since former four-weight kickboxing world champion Billy Murray lifted his first professional world title.

While the fight card is subject to change, the previously announced and expected matchups look as the following:

Prokick: Knockdown Lockdown fight card

WKN World welterweight title, oriental rules, 5×3 mn rounds

Johnny Smith (Northern Ireland) vs. Yohe Fujioka (Japan)

WKN European women’s bantamweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds

Grace Goody (Northern Ireland) vs. Pia Peters (Germany)

WKN International featherweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds

Jay Snoddon (Northern Ireland) vs. Ranieri Cingolani (Italy)

WKN British super lightweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds

James Braniff (Northern Ireland) vs. Joshua Embradura (Wales)