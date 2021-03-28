Sean O’Malley knocks out Thomas Almeida in the third round at UFC 260 (video)

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley put on a spectacular performance when he faced and stopped Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 live on PPV on March 27 (March 28 AEDT) in Las Vegas.

In the first round O’Malley landed a solid head kick to the face followed by left hand, which dropped Almeida to the canvas. “Sugar” believed it was a “walk-off” KO, but his Brazilian opponent got back on his feet, yet, was immediately greeted with a spinning back kick.

The fight ultimately ended at 3 minutes and 52 seconds into the third round, when O’Malley tagged Almeida with left hand, and delivered one more powerful shot, when the latter was laying down on his back.

You can watch the video of finish and O’Malley vs Almeida fight highlights below and up top.

Parece cerca el KO! No pierdan de vista el segundo round! #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/vW44kFPhfA — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 28, 2021

With the win O’Malley (13-1) rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last August against Marlon Vera. Almeida (22-5) suffers the fourth defeat in a row.

In the main event of UFC 260 Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou in the championship rematch. The full fight results from the event can be found here.