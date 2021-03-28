Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 260

Heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou squared off for the second time in the headliner UFC 260 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 27 (Sunday March 28 in Australia). The contest featured two-time champion defending his belt against top contender in the scheduled for five rounds championship rematch.

Miocic won their first fight in January 2018 by unanimous decision. Their second encounter didn’t go the distance. It was Ngannou, who came out on top, taking the win, the revenge as well as the belt, by knockout.

The lights went off on the first minute of the second round, when Ngannou put on a demolition mode, tagging Miocic with a barrage of heavy shots, sending his to the canvas. The bout was officially stopped 0:53 in Round 2.

You can watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 full fight video highlights below (from result to handshake).

Result.

Round 2.

Break.

? The Miocic corner goes to work after a huge first for the challenger. #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/yM3cZ98ghc — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 28, 2021

Round 1.

Handshake.

With the win Francis Ngannou becomes a new UFC heavyweight champion and updates his record to 17-3, scoring the fifth win by KO in a row. Stipe Miocic drops to 20-4, which snaps his two-win streak, and loses the belt.

