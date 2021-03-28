Search
UFC

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 260

Newswire
Francis Ngannou knocks out Stipe Miocic in rematch at UFC 260
Francis Ngannou dominates Stipe Miocic to become new heavyweight champion at UFC 260 | Pic: Twitter/UFC

Ngannou becomes new UFC heavyweight champion

Heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou squared off for the second time in the headliner UFC 260 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 27 (Sunday March 28 in Australia). The contest featured two-time champion defending his belt against top contender in the scheduled for five rounds championship rematch.

Advertisements

Miocic won their first fight in January 2018 by unanimous decision. Their second encounter didn’t go the distance. It was Ngannou, who came out on top, taking the win, the revenge as well as the belt, by knockout.

The lights went off on the first minute of the second round, when Ngannou put on a demolition mode, tagging Miocic with a barrage of heavy shots, sending his to the canvas. The bout was officially stopped 0:53 in Round 2.

You can watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 full fight video highlights below (from result to handshake).

Result.

Advertisements

Round 2.

Break.

Round 1.

Handshake.

With the win Francis Ngannou becomes a new UFC heavyweight champion and updates his record to 17-3, scoring the fifth win by KO in a row. Stipe Miocic drops to 20-4, which snaps his two-win streak, and loses the belt.

The full fight results from UFC 260 can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

Muay Thai elbow strikes in Carnage Corner and Lion Fight 64 recap (video)

Another amazing event passes, as we close off on Lion Fight 64 with a quick recap of the evening. The event was held in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097