UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 post-fight press conference follows the event produced live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on March 27 (March 28 AEDT). In attendance some of the fighters battling it out on the night. The video is available up top.

The headliner of the show saw Francis Ngannou claiming UFC heavyweight title in the championship rematch against Stipe Miocic (fight video highlights here). The full fight results from UFC 260 can be found here.