UFC 260 results, start time, live stream, Miocic vs Ngannou 2, main event, full fight card

UFC 260 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 27, which converts to Sunday March 28 in Australia. In the main event two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against Francis Ngannou in the championship rematch.

In the co-main event former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley squares off against fellow-welterweight Vicente Luque. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 260 live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV. In Australia the pay-per-view fight card is available on Main Event. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

The event kicks off with the preliminary bouts live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT and 10:30 am AEDT, respectively.

Stay tuned with UFC 260 results below.

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 results

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou – Miocic’s UFC Heavyweight title

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield def. Fabio Cherant by submission (Von Flue choke, R1 at 1:11)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Modestas Bukauskas by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Omar Morales def. Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Abu Azaitar by TKO (punches, R3 at 4:56) | Watch finish