UFC 260 video: Alonzo Menifield secures Von Flue choke submission against Fabio Cherant

Alonzo Menifield rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered in his previous two bouts, when he submitted the promotional newcomer Fabio Cherant at UFC 260 in Las Vegas on March 27 (March 28 AEDT). The contest ended in the first round, when Menifield executed a Von Flue choke, forcing his opponent to tap out.

You can watch the video of finish below.

According to BJJ Fanatics, Von Flue choke is described as: “The mechanism of the choke is to force the shoulder of the opponent’s far arm to act as one side of the choke by angling that shoulder towards the ground while the person executing the choke drives their shoulder into the other carotid artery.”

Whether you call it the Von Flue or the Von Preux, @alonzomenifield just locked it up for the finish ?



Stream #UFC260 on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/gJy6oaUiVd pic.twitter.com/mM4s5o4oF7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 28, 2021

In the main event of UFC 260 live on pay-per-view, Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title in the championship rematch against Francsis Ngannou. The full fight results can be found here.