Jamie Mullarkey stops Khama Worthy in less than a minute at UFC 260 (video)

Jamie Mullarkey secured his first win inside the Octagon, when he stopped Khama Worthy in the first-round at UFC 260 live on pay-per-view on March 27 (March 28 AEDT). The Australian lightweight clipped his American opponent with left hook, dropping him to the canvas. He followed it up with a few strikes, while having Worthy pinned down.

The bout was officially over in 46 seconds. You can watch the video of finish below.

BOOM! El poder de una izquierda @Jamie_Mullarkey noquea a Khama Worthy en round 1! #UFC260 ?? pic.twitter.com/R1StDaIRM4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 28, 2021

With the win Mullarkey updates his record to 13-4 and rebounds from a pair of defeats suffered in his first two UFC bouts. Worthy drops to 16-8, suffering the second defeat in a row.

In the main event of UFC 260 Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou in the championship rematch. The full fight results from the event can be found here.