UFC

Jamie Mullarkey stops Khama Worthy in less than a minute at UFC 260 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

Jamie Mullarkey secured his first win inside the Octagon, when he stopped Khama Worthy in the first-round at UFC 260 live on pay-per-view on March 27 (March 28 AEDT). The Australian lightweight clipped his American opponent with left hook, dropping him to the canvas. He followed it up with a few strikes, while having Worthy pinned down.

The bout was officially over in 46 seconds. You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Mullarkey updates his record to 13-4 and rebounds from a pair of defeats suffered in his first two UFC bouts. Worthy drops to 16-8, suffering the second defeat in a row.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

In the main event of UFC 260 Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou in the championship rematch. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

