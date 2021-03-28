Ground and Pound: Marc-Andre Barriault dominates Abu Azaitar in UFC 260 opener (video)

Marc-Andre Barriault secured the win via third-round stoppage against fellow-middleweight Abu Azaitar on Saturday March 27 in Las Vegas (Sunday March 28 in Australia). The contest ended just four seconds before the bell, kicking off UFC 260 with a bang.

You can watch the video of finish below and up top.

It's all over!



?? @PowerBarriault dominates his way to a finish in the last few seconds!



?? #UFC260: Prelims are live on ESPN & @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Nd7khhScCs — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 28, 2021

In the main event of UFC 260 live on pay-per-view two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against Francis Ngannou in the championship rematch. The full fight results can be found here.