Ground and Pound: Marc-Andre Barriault dominates Abu Azaitar in UFC 260 opener (video)

Marc-Andre Barriault secured the win via third-round stoppage against fellow-middleweight Abu Azaitar on Saturday March 27 in Las Vegas (Sunday March 28 in Australia). The contest ended just four seconds before the bell, kicking off UFC 260 with a bang.
You can watch the video of finish below and up top.
In the main event of UFC 260 live on pay-per-view two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against Francis Ngannou in the championship rematch. The full fight results can be found here.