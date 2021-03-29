Search
Gerardo Atti vs Jussi Santalahti for WKN Muay Thai title tops Day of Destruction 15 in Rathenow, Germany

Parviz Iskenderov
Gerardo Atti
Gerardo Atti with Ralf Stege ahead of the bout | Pic: Facebook/cocolorinzoxd

The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Germany with “Day of Destruction 15” scheduled for April 24 in Rathenow. The event features a series of bouts with Gerardo Atti and Jussi Santalahti battling it out in the headliner of the show.

Representing the country-host Gerardo Atti of Togo and Jussi Santalahti of Finland square off in a five-round world championship bout in Muay Thai. The vacant WKN World Super Cruiserweight title is on the line.

The resume of Coco “The Blade” Atti includes the victories against Kim Jensen, Jakob Styben, Piet van den Berg, Andreas Gozutok, among others. Earlier in his career he earned WBC European and IMC World Cruiserweight belts.

Jussi “Hullu-Jussi” Santalahti is a multiple national champion and 2015 Royal World Cup bronze medalist. Over the course of his career he defeated the likes of Mark MacKinnon, Lukas Dvorak, Kim Nielsen, Juho Ohtonen, to name a few.

The promoter of “Day of Destruction 15” is Ralf Stege. The championship supervisor is Klaus Hagemann.

In 2020 Germany was set to host “Fighting Rookies 5” in Volkspark Halle (Saale) with WKN European title at stake. The event has been postponed due pandemic.

A year earlier, the fight fans in Germany were treated with a number of championship events held throughout the country, in such cities as Wolgast, Trittau, Ingolstadt. National, European and world champions were crowned, including Jan Szajko, who lifted WKN World Super Bantamweight title by unanimous decision against Ougo Huet.

