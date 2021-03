Jamel Herring makes the third defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against Carl Frampton this Saturday, April 3 at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring “Semper Fi” in his bout in November 2019, when he retained his belt by unanimous decision against Lamont Roach Jr.

Boxing fans can watch Herring vs Frampton live stream on ESPN+. The start time can be found here.