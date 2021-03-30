Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan weigh-in results: Main event official, full fight card set

Tim Tszyu and Dennis Dennis Hogan square off in a ten-round matchup on Wednesday, March 31. The contest headlines boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW. The pair battles it out for WBO ‘Global’ super welterweight title.

A day before the fight show the main event fighters, as well as the rest of participants, stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Hogan was first to weigh-in, showing 69.4 kg. Tszyu came in at 69.3 kg.

Wade Ryan and Koen Mazoudier showed 69.48 kg and 69.3 kg, respectively, for their co-main event bout with WBA Oceania and IBO International super welterweight titles on the line. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Tszyu vs Hogan live on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Hogan card

Main Card

Tim Tszyu (69.3 kg) vs Dennis Hogan (69.4 kg) – WBO Global super welterweight title

Wade Ryan (69.48 kg) vs Koen Mazoudier (69.3 kg) – WBA Oceania and IBO International super welterweight title

Paul Fleming (58.66 kg) vs Tyson Lantry (58.48 kg) – WBA Oceania super featherweight title

Sam Soliman (74.28 kg) vs Sakio Bika (74.48 kg)

Cesar Mateo Tapia (76.02 kg) vs Renold Quinlan (74.92 kg) – vacant WBA Oceania super middleweight title

Undercard

Darkon Dryden (69.66 kg) vs Jason Medawar (69.68 kg)

Linn Sandstrom (50.96 kg) vs Felicity Loiterton (51 kg)

Jason Fawcett (69.14 kg) vs Alex Carioti (69.76 kg)