Search
MMA

Bellator 255 fight card set, Pitbull vs Sanchez 2 kicks off MMA action live on Showtime

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2
Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

The fight card for Bellator 255 has been finalized. The event kicks off MMA schedule live on Showtime on April 2, featuring Patricio Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez squaring off in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

Two-weight champion Patricio “Pitbull” defends his 145-pound title in the semi-final of featherweight World Grand Prix against ranked No.2 Sanchez in the rematch. Also on the main card Neiman Gracie takes on Jason Jackson (13-4) at welterweight, Tyrell Fortune (9-1, 1 NC) goes up against UFC-veteran Jack May at heavyweight, and Usman Nurmagomedov (11-0) meets Mike Hamel (7-4) at lightweight. In addition, Alejandra Lara (9-3) battles Kana Watanabe (9-0-1) at flyweight.

To watch Bellator MMA live on Showtime, fans can sign up here. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The preliminary card airs live on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. On the top of the eight-fight lineup, Magomed Magomedov (17-1) faces off Mandel Nallo (7-1, 1 NC) at bantamweight. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

The full Bellator 255 card can be found below.

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2 fight card

Main Card (Showtime)

  • Patricio Pitbull vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
  • Neiman Gracie vs. Jason Jackson
  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May
  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel
  • Alejandra Lara vs. Kana Watanabe

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA YouTube Channel)

  • Magomed Magomedov vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
  • Mandel Nallo vs. Ricardo Seixas
  • Fabio Aguiar vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
  • Roger Huerta vs. Chris Gonzalez
  • Jose Augusto vs. Jonathan Wilson
  • Roman Faraldo vs. Trevor Gudde
  • Jordan Newman vs. Branko Busick
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

Muay Thai elbow strikes in Carnage Corner and Lion Fight 64 recap (video)

Another amazing event passes, as we close off on Lion Fight 64 with a quick recap of the evening. The event was held in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097