Bellator 255 fight card set, Pitbull vs Sanchez 2 kicks off MMA action live on Showtime

The fight card for Bellator 255 has been finalized. The event kicks off MMA schedule live on Showtime on April 2, featuring Patricio Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez squaring off in the headliner of the show.

Two-weight champion Patricio “Pitbull” defends his 145-pound title in the semi-final of featherweight World Grand Prix against ranked No.2 Sanchez in the rematch. Also on the main card Neiman Gracie takes on Jason Jackson (13-4) at welterweight, Tyrell Fortune (9-1, 1 NC) goes up against UFC-veteran Jack May at heavyweight, and Usman Nurmagomedov (11-0) meets Mike Hamel (7-4) at lightweight. In addition, Alejandra Lara (9-3) battles Kana Watanabe (9-0-1) at flyweight.

To watch Bellator MMA live on Showtime, fans can sign up here. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The preliminary card airs live on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. On the top of the eight-fight lineup, Magomed Magomedov (17-1) faces off Mandel Nallo (7-1, 1 NC) at bantamweight. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

The full Bellator 255 card can be found below.

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2 fight card

Main Card (Showtime)

Patricio Pitbull vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Neiman Gracie vs. Jason Jackson

Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel

Alejandra Lara vs. Kana Watanabe

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA YouTube Channel)

Magomed Magomedov vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado

Mandel Nallo vs. Ricardo Seixas

Fabio Aguiar vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

Roger Huerta vs. Chris Gonzalez

Jose Augusto vs. Jonathan Wilson

Roman Faraldo vs. Trevor Gudde

Jordan Newman vs. Branko Busick