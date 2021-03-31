Neslan Machado vs Brandon Romero tops on April 16 live from Mexico

MTK Global and Miura announced an event taking place in Monterrey, Mexico on Friday 16 April. The headline-bout will see undefeated Neslan Machado (17-0, 8 KOs) making his return against Brandon Romero (11-1-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round super-featherweight clash.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Machado vs Romero live stream on ESPN+ in the US, ESPN Knockout in Mexico and Latin America and on IFL TV internationally.

Former world champion Miguel Vazquez (42-10, 16 KOs) is back, facing Alberto Morales over eight rounds at super-lightweight, plus teenage sensation Jonathan Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Omar Santillan (5-1) in a six-round featherweight clash.

Promising youngsters Christopher Florez (4-0, 4 KOs) and Rafael Armenta (2-0-1, 1 KO) are in action too, rounding up the talented crop of MTK Global stars set to compete on the event.

Miura’s fighters on the card include Christian Uruzquieta (19-4-2, 7 KOs), who defends his WBC International Silver lightweight title against Miguel Beltran (34-8, 23 KOs).

Argentina’s Ronan Sanchez (5-0, 3 KOs) takes on Martin Eligio (7-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout, Ricardo Salas (15-1, 11 KOs) squares off with Carlos Gorham (16-7-1, 10 KOs) over six rounds at welterweight, while Jimerr Espinosa (9-0, 8 KOs) and Roberto Acosta (15-1, 8 KOs) both return to the ring too.

MTK Global’s Manager of Latin American Operations Mariana Caballero said: “We are thrilled to partner with Miura for this fantastic event in Monterrey on April 16. It is clear that Miura are just as passionate about boxing as we are, and we hope this can be the start of a great relationship in Mexico.

“Our MTK Global stars Neslan Machado, Miguel Vazquez, Jonathan Lopez, Rafael Armenta and Chris Florez will all be in action on the bill, and fans will get to see some of Miura’s gifted fighters too.

“Mexico has been passionate about boxing for generations, and we’re looking forward to bringing a huge event there next month.”

Miura’s Manuel Garrido added: “We are delighted to be teaming up with MTK Global, the biggest and most prestigious boxing management company in the world to bring this event to Monterrey on April 16.

“Here at Miura we are well aware of the amount of promising up and coming boxers that we have in Mexico, and we are pleased that we can now showcase their skills to a wide audience.

“Our talented Miura fighters Christian Uruzquieta, Ronan Sanchez, Jimerr Espinosa, Roberto Acosta and Ricardo Salas will be on the card, along with some of MTK Global’s exciting stable too.

“This is a going to be a must-see event not only in Mexico but across the world, so we can’t wait to deliver a great event for fight fans on April 16.”