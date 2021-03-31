Search
Boxing

Neslan Machado vs Brandon Romero tops on April 16 live from Mexico

Newswire
Neslan Machado vs Brandon Romero
Neslan Machado vs Brandon Romero

MTK Global and Miura announced an event taking place in Monterrey, Mexico on Friday 16 April. The headline-bout will see undefeated Neslan Machado (17-0, 8 KOs) making his return against Brandon Romero (11-1-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round super-featherweight clash.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Machado vs Romero live stream on ESPN+ in the US, ESPN Knockout in Mexico and Latin America and on IFL TV internationally.

Former world champion Miguel Vazquez (42-10, 16 KOs) is back, facing Alberto Morales over eight rounds at super-lightweight, plus teenage sensation Jonathan Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Omar Santillan (5-1) in a six-round featherweight clash.

Promising youngsters Christopher Florez (4-0, 4 KOs) and Rafael Armenta (2-0-1, 1 KO) are in action too, rounding up the talented crop of MTK Global stars set to compete on the event.

Miura’s fighters on the card include Christian Uruzquieta (19-4-2, 7 KOs), who defends his WBC International Silver lightweight title against Miguel Beltran (34-8, 23 KOs).

Argentina’s Ronan Sanchez (5-0, 3 KOs) takes on Martin Eligio (7-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout, Ricardo Salas (15-1, 11 KOs) squares off with Carlos Gorham (16-7-1, 10 KOs) over six rounds at welterweight, while Jimerr Espinosa (9-0, 8 KOs) and Roberto Acosta (15-1, 8 KOs) both return to the ring too.

MTK Global’s Manager of Latin American Operations Mariana Caballero said: “We are thrilled to partner with Miura for this fantastic event in Monterrey on April 16. It is clear that Miura are just as passionate about boxing as we are, and we hope this can be the start of a great relationship in Mexico.

“Our MTK Global stars Neslan Machado, Miguel Vazquez, Jonathan Lopez, Rafael Armenta and Chris Florez will all be in action on the bill, and fans will get to see some of Miura’s gifted fighters too.

“Mexico has been passionate about boxing for generations, and we’re looking forward to bringing a huge event there next month.”

Miura’s Manuel Garrido added: “We are delighted to be teaming up with MTK Global, the biggest and most prestigious boxing management company in the world to bring this event to Monterrey on April 16.

“Here at Miura we are well aware of the amount of promising up and coming boxers that we have in Mexico, and we are pleased that we can now showcase their skills to a wide audience.

“Our talented Miura fighters Christian Uruzquieta, Ronan Sanchez, Jimerr Espinosa, Roberto Acosta and Ricardo Salas will be on the card, along with some of MTK Global’s exciting stable too.

“This is a going to be a must-see event not only in Mexico but across the world, so we can’t wait to deliver a great event for fight fans on April 16.”

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Muay Thai

Muay Thai elbow strikes in Carnage Corner and Lion Fight 64 recap (video)

Another amazing event passes, as we close off on Lion Fight 64 with a quick recap of the evening. The event was held in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097