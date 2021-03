Famed Muay Thai fighter Saenchai announced his next bout via social media, telling his fans that he is back in the ring on April 3. Former four-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion is set to battle it out in the headliner of Thai Fight Nan.

Advertisements

Saenchai was expected to go through the ropes in December 2020, but the event fell off due to pandemic. The name of his opponent on April 3 is yet to be determined.