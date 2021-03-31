Tim Tszyu defeats Dennis Hogan by TKO in Round 5 – video of stoppage

Undefeated Tim Tszyu secured another win behind his belt, when he faced Dennis Hogan on Wednesday, March 31. The pair battled it out in the headliner of pay-per-view fight card live from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW.

The scheduled for ten rounds matchup, with WBO ‘Global’ super welterweight title on the line, didn’t go the distance. Early in the fight Tszyu got cut under his eyebrow due to an accidental head knock. He, however, put on a dominant performance delivering power shots, to ultimately take the win via fifth round TKO. Hogan’s corner threw in the towel, indicating the referee to call it a day.

Check out the video of stoppage below.

Tim Tszyu stops Dennis Hogan in Round 5 #TszyuHoganpic.twitter.com/HhBcqNk2SB — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) March 31, 2021

With the win Tim Tszyu updates his record to 18-0, 14 KOs and takes WBO Global super welterweight title. He is expected to face the current WBO super welterweight champion Brian Castano at the future event.

Former two-time world title contender Dennis Hogan suffers the third defeat in a row. He drops to 28-4-1, 7 KOs.

The full fight results from Tszyu vs Hogan card can be found here.