Tszyu vs Hogan results, start time, how to watch, live stream, TV channel, Kayo, main event, undercard

Tim Tszyu and Dennis Hogan square off in a ten-round WBO ‘Global’ super welterweight matchup on Wednesday, March 31. The pair battles it out in the headliner of boxing fight card taking place at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Koen Mazoudier and Wade Ryan contest for WBA Oceania and IBO International super welterweight titles. Also on the main card, Tyson Lantry faces Paul Fleming in WBA Oceania super featherweight title bout, and Sam Soliman takes on Sakio Bika.

Kicking off boxing action live on PPV, Renold Quinlan goes up against Cesar Mateo Tapia for WBA Oceania super middleweight belt. The full Tszyu vs Hogan undercard can be found below.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan live

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan live on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEDT (Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney time).

In other Australian cities Tszyu vs Hogan start time looks as the following: 6:30 pm ACDT in Adelaide, 6 pm AEST in Brisbane, 5:30 pm ACST in Darwin, 4 pm AWST in Perth, and 3 pm CXT on Christmas Island.

The undercard airs live on TV channel Fox Sports 503 at 6 pm AEDT.

Stay tuned with Tszyu vs Hogan results below.

Tszyu vs Hogan card

To refresh click here.

Main Card (PPV)

Tim Tszyu vs. Dennis Hogan, 10 rounds – WBO Global super welterweight title

Koen Mazoudier vs. Wade Ryan, 10 rounds – WBA Oceania and IBO International super welterweight title

Paul Fleming def. Tyson Lantry by TKO (corner stoppage, R7 at 0:10) – wins WBA Oceania super featherweight title

Sakio Bika def. Sam Soliman by unanimous decision

Cesar Mateo Tapia def. Renold Quinlan by TKO (R4 at 1:48) – wins vacant WBA Oceania super middleweight title

Undercard (Fox Sports 503)

Darkon Dryden def. Jason Medawar by TKO (R3)

Jason Fawcett def. Alex Carioti by unanimous decision

Linn Sandstrom def. Felicity Loiterton by unanimous decision