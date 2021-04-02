Search
MMA

Bellator 255 weigh-in results – Patricio Pitbull vs Emmanuel Sanchez official

Parviz Iskenderov
Patricio Pitbull weigh in
Patricio Pitbull weighs-in | Bellator MMA

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

Bellator 255 kicks off a series of MMA events live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT on Friday April 2. In the main event two-weight champion Patricio Pitbull defends his 145-pound belt in the rematch against Emmanuel Sanchez. The pair squares off in the semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. The champion came-in a 144.1. The challenger showed 144.5.

Get the full Bellator 255 fight card and weigh-in results below.

To watch Bellator 255 live stream on Showtime, fans can sign up here.

Bellator 255 fight card

Main Card

Patricio Pitbull (144.1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (144.5)

Neiman Gracie (170) vs. Jason Jackson (170.9)

Tyrell Fortune (251.2) vs. Jack May (264.3)

Usman Nurmagomedov (155.2) vs. Mike Hamel (155)

Alejandra Lara (124.2) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)

Preliminary Card

Magomed Magomedov (135) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (134.4)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (173.8)* vs. Herman Terrado (169.5) – cancelled

Mandel Nallo (154.9) vs. Ricardo Seixas (154.9)

Fabio Aguiar (187.7)* vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (183.6)

Roger Huerta (159.4) vs. Chris Gonzalez (159.2)

Jose Augusto (203.2) vs. Jonathan Wilson (204.2)

Roman Faraldo (171.1)* vs. Trevor Gudde (170)

Jordan Newman (185.1) vs. Branko Busick (183.8)

*Missed weight.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tim Tszyu defeats Dennis Hogan by TKO in Round 5 – video of stoppage

Undefeated Tim Tszyu secured another win behind his belt, when he faced Dennis Hogan on Wednesday, March 31. The pair battled it out in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097