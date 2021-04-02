Bellator 255 weigh-in results – Patricio Pitbull vs Emmanuel Sanchez official

Bellator 255 kicks off a series of MMA events live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT on Friday April 2. In the main event two-weight champion Patricio Pitbull defends his 145-pound belt in the rematch against Emmanuel Sanchez. The pair squares off in the semi-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. The champion came-in a 144.1. The challenger showed 144.5.

Get the full Bellator 255 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Bellator 255 fight card

Main Card

Patricio Pitbull (144.1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (144.5)

Neiman Gracie (170) vs. Jason Jackson (170.9)

Tyrell Fortune (251.2) vs. Jack May (264.3)

Usman Nurmagomedov (155.2) vs. Mike Hamel (155)

Alejandra Lara (124.2) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)

Preliminary Card

Magomed Magomedov (135) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (134.4)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (173.8)* vs. Herman Terrado (169.5) – cancelled

Mandel Nallo (154.9) vs. Ricardo Seixas (154.9)

Fabio Aguiar (187.7)* vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (183.6)

Roger Huerta (159.4) vs. Chris Gonzalez (159.2)

Jose Augusto (203.2) vs. Jonathan Wilson (204.2)

Roman Faraldo (171.1)* vs. Trevor Gudde (170)

Jordan Newman (185.1) vs. Branko Busick (183.8)

*Missed weight.