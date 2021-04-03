Bellator 255 results: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2, undercard (video)

Bellator 255 launches a series of MMA events live on Showtime on Friday April 2. In the main event two-division champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends his 145-pound belt in the rematch against Emmanuel Sanchez. The pair meets in the semi-final of featherweight World Grand Prix.

In the co-main event Neiman Gracie takes on Jason Jackson at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2 live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on the promotion’s cannel on YouTube (featured video up top), beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Stay tuned with Bellator 255 results below.

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2 results

Main Card

Patricio Pitbull def. Emmanuel Sanchez by technical submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 3:35) | Watch highlights

Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:16)

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:22)

Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas by KO (superman punch, R1 at 3:23)

Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta by TKO (submission to punches, R3 at 3:01)

Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 4:58)

Roman Faraldo def. Trevor Gudde by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:30)

Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick by TKO (elbows, R2 at 2:30)