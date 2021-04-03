Search
MMA

Bellator 255 results: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2, undercard (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Bellator 255 launches a series of MMA events live on Showtime on Friday April 2. In the main event two-division champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends his 145-pound belt in the rematch against Emmanuel Sanchez. The pair meets in the semi-final of featherweight World Grand Prix.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Neiman Gracie takes on Jason Jackson at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2 live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on the promotion’s cannel on YouTube (featured video up top), beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Stay tuned with Bellator 255 results below.

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2 results

To refresh click here.

Main Card

Patricio Pitbull def. Emmanuel Sanchez by technical submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 3:35) | Watch highlights

Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:16)

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:22)

Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas by KO (superman punch, R1 at 3:23)

Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta by TKO (submission to punches, R3 at 3:01)

Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 4:58)

Roman Faraldo def. Trevor Gudde by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:30)

Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick by TKO (elbows, R2 at 2:30)

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tim Tszyu defeats Dennis Hogan by TKO in Round 5 – video of stoppage

Undefeated Tim Tszyu secured another win behind his belt, when he faced Dennis Hogan on Wednesday, March 31. The pair battled it out in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097