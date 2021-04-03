Search
Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton weigh-in results: WBO super featherweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov
Jamel Herring weigh-in
Jamel Herring weighs-in D4G Promotions

The reigning WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring makes the third defense of his title against Carl Frampton on Saturday April 3 (Sunday April 4 in Australia). The twelve-round contest headlines boxing fight card live from Caesars Bluewaters Dubai.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Champion Jamel Herring weighed-in at 58.7kg (129.4lbs). Challenger Carl Frampton came in at 58.9kg (129.9lbs).

The co-feature is WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title fight between Zhankosh Turarov and Tyrone McKenna. The fighters tipped the scales at 63.5kg (140lbs) and 63.3kg (139.5lbs), respectively.

The full Herring vs Frampton fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans in the US can watch Herring vs Frampton live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the live stream is available on Kayo.

Herring vs Frampton card

Main Card

Jamel Herring (58.7kg / 129.4lbs) vs. Carl Frampton (58.9kg / 129.9lbs), WBO super-featherweight world title, 12 rounds

Zhankosh Turarov (63.5kg / 140lbs) vs. Tyrone McKenna (63.3kg / 139.5lbs), WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title, 10 rounds

Undercard

Keyshawn Davis (62.7kg / 138.2lbs) vs. Richman Ashelley (61.7kg / 136lbs), lightweight, 6 rounds

Donnie Nietes (52.1kg / 114.8lbs) vs. Pablo Carrillo (52kg / 114.6lbs), vacant WBO International super-flyweight title, 10 rounds

Tursynbay Kulakhmet (69.8kg / 153.8lbs) vs. Heber Rondon (69.7kg / 153.6lbs), WBC International super-welterweight title, 10 rounds

Faizan Anwar (67.2kg / 148.1.lbs) vs. Evgenii Vazem (66.6kg / 146.8lbs), welterweight, 6 rounds

Fahad Al Bloushi (59kg / 130lbs) vs. Suraj (58.8kg / 129.6lbs), super-featherweight, 4 rounds

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

