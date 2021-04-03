Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Ryosuke Iwasa weigh-in results

Uzbek champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev makes the first defense of his WBA Super and IBF world super bantamweight belts against interim IBF super bantamweight titleholder Ryosuke Iwasa of Japan on Saturday March 3. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN from the Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The start time is scheduled for 10 am ET / 7 am PT in the US, 3 pm GMT in the UK and 7 pm local time.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev weighed-in at 121.2 lbs. Ryosuke Iwasa came in at 121.6 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Get the full Akhmadaliev vs Iwasa card and weigh-in results below.

Akhmadaliev vs Iwasa card

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (121.2lbs) vs. Ryosuke Iwasa (121.6lbs), 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s WBA Super and IBF World Super-Bantamweight titles

Shakhram Giyasov (139.5lbs) vs. Patricio Lopez Moreno (139.3lbs), 10 rounds, super lightweight – for WBA International Super-Lightweight title

Israil Madrimov (153.4lbs) vs. Emmany Kalombo (153.6lbs), 10 rounds, super welterweight

Bakhodir Jalolov (250lbs) vs. Kristaps Zutis (255lbs), 6 rounds, heavyweight