Patricio Pitbull submits Emmanuel Sanchez to retain featherweight title at Bellator 255 (video)

Two-weight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire came out on top, when he put his 145-pound belt on the line, facing off Emmanuel Sanchez in the rematch. The pair squared off in the semi-final of featherweight World Grand Prix, headlining Bellator 255. The fight card kicked off a series of MMA events live o Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Advertisements

The champion retained his belt by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 3 minutes and 35 seconds into the opening round. You can watch the fight highlights, post-fight interview and video of finish up top.

In his following bout Patricio “Pitbull” is set to face A. J. McKee, who earned his ticket to Bellator Featherweight WGP final via first-round submission against Darrion Caldwell in November 2020.

Then there were 2??. It comes down to @PatricioPitbull and @ajmckee101. The biggest Featherweight showdown of the year will be LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator255 pic.twitter.com/HzTxw2awyb — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 3, 2021

The full fight results from Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2 can be found here.