Shannon Courtenay on her fight against Ebanie Bridges: I just want to punch her in the face

Shannon Courtenay says that she won’t let Ebanie Bridges “mind games” get to her, as their clash for the vacant WBA Bantamweight title on Saturday April 10. The contest is featured on Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas card live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the United States, Australia and other countries.

‘The Baby Face Assassin’ (6-1, 3 KOs) has refused to be drawn into a social media spat with ‘The Blonde Bomber’, despite the 5-0 Australian’s best attempts, and has even gone as far as blocking her on Twitter ahead of their huge showdown on the Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas undercard.

Watford’s Courtenay suffered her one and only defeat at the hands of Rachell Ball at Matchroom Fight Camp last summer, a loss that the 27-year-old believes has made her a better person inside and outside of the ring as she prepares to win world honours in just her eighth pro fight.

“There was no hesitation from me when they offered me the fight,” said Shannon Courtenay. “It’s a fight that has been brewing for a while. It’s a fight that the fans want to see. Stylistically it makes for a great fight as well. The fact that it’s for a World Title too makes it an even bigger fight.

“She’s a good fighter. She’s come forward and aggressive. Stylistically it’s going to be a very good fight. I’m going to win. I’m not going to say how I’m going to do it. I’m confident in myself and I’m confident in my ability. It’s evident that I can dig hard. She looks like she can dig hard as well.

“She likes to stand and trade and I like to stand and trade. I just want to fight. I just want to punch her in the face. If she wants to burn her energy and time on social media, then let her do that. If she wants to put polls out about underwear and wear a tiara on weigh-in day then crack on. Fill your boots. I don’t care. I’m there to fight.

“I’ve learnt and adapted lots from my loss. It’s made me a better person inside and outside of the ring. Mentally I’m a hell of a lot stronger now. I was gutted to hear Rachel had pulled out but safety comes first so I wish her a speedy recovery. All that’s changed is the opponent, the outcome is still the same.

“This is the fight game. It’s not a fashion show or a catwalk. I’m too long in the tooth to let mind games get to me. She can attempt to push my buttons all she likes. She won’t be fazing me in the slightest. I’m in a very good mind space. I’m content, happy and excited. I won’t be denied on April 10. I’ll do my talking with my fists.”

Courtenay vs Bridges is part of a big night of action on April 10, headlined by rising welterweight star Conor Benn (17-0, 11 KOs) in defense of his WBA Continental title against Samuel Vargas (31-6-2, 14 KOs). The full card can be found here.