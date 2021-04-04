Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland confirmed for April 10, new UFC Vegas 23 main event set

The new main event for UFC Vegas 23 has been made official, as Kevin Holland took the bout against Marvin Vettori on a nine-day notice. The latter was scheduled to face Darren Till, who was forced to withdraw, after he broke his collarbone at training.

Holland (21-6) was in action on March 20, when he suffered the defeat against Derek Brunson by unanimous decision (video highlights here). before that he won five bouts in a row, including victories against Ronaldo Souza, Charlie Ontiveros, among others.

Vettori (16-4-1) is riding the four-win streak. He last fought in December 2020, when he earned a unanimous decision against Jack Hermansson. Prior to that he submitted Karl Roberson, and scored a UD against Andrew Sanchez and Cezar Ferreira.

The current UFC Vegas 23 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland fight card

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Arnold Allen

Kyle Daukaus vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev

Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Preliminary Card

Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont Viana

John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho

Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin

Da Un Jung vs. William Knight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov