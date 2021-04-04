Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland confirmed for April 10, new UFC Vegas 23 main event set

The new main event for UFC Vegas 23 has been made official, as Kevin Holland took the bout against Marvin Vettori on a nine-day notice. The latter was scheduled to face Darren Till, who was forced to withdraw, after he broke his collarbone at training.
Holland (21-6) was in action on March 20, when he suffered the defeat against Derek Brunson by unanimous decision (video highlights here). before that he won five bouts in a row, including victories against Ronaldo Souza, Charlie Ontiveros, among others.
Vettori (16-4-1) is riding the four-win streak. He last fought in December 2020, when he earned a unanimous decision against Jack Hermansson. Prior to that he submitted Karl Roberson, and scored a UD against Andrew Sanchez and Cezar Ferreira.
The current UFC Vegas 23 fight card can be found below.
UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland fight card
Main Card
Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Arnold Allen
Kyle Daukaus vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev
Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez
Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern
Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Preliminary Card
Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki
Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont Viana
John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho
Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore
Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin
Da Un Jung vs. William Knight
Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov