Murodjon Akhmadaliev TKO’s Ryosuke Iwasa to retain super bantamweight title – video of stoppage

WBA Super and IBF world super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev made the first successful defense of his belts, when he faced Ryosuke Iwasa on Saturday April 3. The contest, featuring Uzbek champion up against Japanese challenger, headlined boxing fight card live stream on DAZN from the Humo Arena in Tashkent.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. The referee called it a day half way through Round 5, after Akhmadaliev unloaded a flurry of strikes on his opponent.

You can watch the video of finish up top.

With the win Murodjon Akhmadaliev remains undefeated and updates his record to 9-0. Ryosuke Iwasa, who held IBF interim super bantamweight belt, drops to 27-4, which snaps his two-win streak.

In the co-feature Shakhram Giyasov stopped Patricio Lopez Moreno in Round 3 to retain his WBA International super lightweight title. The complete results from Akhmadaliev vs Iwasa fight card can be found below.

'The Wonder Boy' ends things with a BIG right ? @ShakhramG pic.twitter.com/1bAyzlCfKE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 3, 2021

Akhmadaliev vs Iwasa results

Murodjon Akhmadaliev def. Ryosuke Iwasa by TKO (referee stoppage, R5 at 1:30) – retains WBA Super and IBF World Super-Bantamweight titles

Shakhram Giyasov def. Patricio Lopez Moreno by KO (R3 at 2:21) – retains WBA International Super-Lightweight title

Israil Madrimov def. Emmany Kalombo by unanimous decision

Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov def. Tasha Mjuaji by KO (R1)

Bakhodir Jalolov def. Kristaps Zutis by TKO (R2)

Hasanboy Dusmatov def. Muhsin Kizota by TKO (R2)