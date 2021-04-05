McGregor vs Poirier 3 date set for July 10, headlines UFC 264 live on PPV

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a date for their third fight. The pair is set to square the differences, headlining UFC 264 live on pay-per-view on Saturday July 10 (Sunday July 11 in Australia).

Former two-division champion McGregor won their first fight in September 2014 via first-round TKO. In January 2021 former interim 155-pound champion Poirier paid back, dominating “The Notorious” in Round 2 (video highlights here).

With both fighters reportedly having the contracts signed, their trilogy fight is also likely to determine the next contender for UFC lightweight title.

The McGregor vs Poirier 3 winner is expected to face a soon to be crowned champion, subject to Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler fight result at UFC 262 on May 15 (May 16 AEST). The belt has been made vacant after former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired.

The second fight against Poirier was McGregor’s first appearance inside the Octagon in just over a year. In January 2020 he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds, which was as well his comeback, after he was submitted by Nurmagomedov in the fourth round in October 2018.

Taking the revenge against McGregor, Poirier also secured his second win in a row. In June 2020 he scored a unanimous decision against Dan Hooker, and rebounded from the defeat suffered via third-round submission against “The Eagle” in their championship unification bout in September 2019.