Search
Muay Thai

Australian Muay Thai and MMA fighter Danial ‘Mini T’ Williams faces Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE on TNT 1

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Danial Williams is back in the ring, facing off Rodtang Jitmuangnon on the ONE on TNT 1 fight card topped by Adriano Moraes up against Demetrious Johnson. The event takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Thursday, April 8.

Advertisements

“Mini T” Williams took the bout on a short notice, replacing Jacob Smith, who has been reportedly withdrawn due to COVID travel restrictions. Perth-based Australian fighter was last in action in February 2020, when he secured the win via second-round TKO against Jake Hearl in an MMA bout. Prior to that he stopped Chris Wase also in Round 2. Earlier in his career he held WMC world flyweight Muay Thai title and WKN Western Australia State flyweight belt.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is riding the four-win streak. In his previous outing this past February he took a split decision against Tagir Khalilov. Prior to that he defeated his Thai-fellows Yodkhuntap SorGor.SuNgaiGym, Kaonar P.K.SaenchaiMuaythaiGym and Petchdam PetchyindeeAcademy also by decision. The Bangkok competitor is a former Omnoi Stadium 130-pound champion and MAX Muay Thai 125-pound champion.

In the main event of ONE on TNT 1 Adriano Moraes defends his ONE flyweight MMA title against Demetrious Johnson. In the co-main event Eddie Alvarez squares off against Iuri Lapicus at lightweight.

The 61.5 kg catchweight Muay Thai bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Danial Williams kicks off the main card action.

The ONE on TNT 1 main card start time is scheduled for Thursday, April 8 at 10 am SGT (local time), which makes it 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST in Australia. The fight fans in the US can watch the event live on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMuay ThaiVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tim Tszyu defeats Dennis Hogan by TKO in Round 5 – video of stoppage

Undefeated Tim Tszyu secured another win behind his belt, when he faced Dennis Hogan on Wednesday, March 31. The pair battled it out in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097