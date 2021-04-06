Australian Muay Thai and MMA fighter Danial ‘Mini T’ Williams faces Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE on TNT 1

Danial Williams is back in the ring, facing off Rodtang Jitmuangnon on the ONE on TNT 1 fight card topped by Adriano Moraes up against Demetrious Johnson. The event takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Thursday, April 8.

“Mini T” Williams took the bout on a short notice, replacing Jacob Smith, who has been reportedly withdrawn due to COVID travel restrictions. Perth-based Australian fighter was last in action in February 2020, when he secured the win via second-round TKO against Jake Hearl in an MMA bout. Prior to that he stopped Chris Wase also in Round 2. Earlier in his career he held WMC world flyweight Muay Thai title and WKN Western Australia State flyweight belt.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is riding the four-win streak. In his previous outing this past February he took a split decision against Tagir Khalilov. Prior to that he defeated his Thai-fellows Yodkhuntap SorGor.SuNgaiGym, Kaonar P.K.SaenchaiMuaythaiGym and Petchdam PetchyindeeAcademy also by decision. The Bangkok competitor is a former Omnoi Stadium 130-pound champion and MAX Muay Thai 125-pound champion.

In the main event of ONE on TNT 1 Adriano Moraes defends his ONE flyweight MMA title against Demetrious Johnson. In the co-main event Eddie Alvarez squares off against Iuri Lapicus at lightweight.

The 61.5 kg catchweight Muay Thai bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Danial Williams kicks off the main card action.

The ONE on TNT 1 main card start time is scheduled for Thursday, April 8 at 10 am SGT (local time), which makes it 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST in Australia. The fight fans in the US can watch the event live on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.