Jaron Ennis and Sergey Lipinets square off in a twelve-round welterweight battle, headlining the PBC boxing fight card taking place at Mohegan Sun Blvd in Uncasville, CT on Saturday April 10. Today the promotion hit the stream with a preview trailer, and you can watch it up top.

Boxing fans can watch Ennis vs Lipinets live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The full card can be found here.