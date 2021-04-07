Bellator 256 fight card finalized, Ryan Bader vs Lyoto Machida 2 headlines live on Showtime

Bellator 256 continues MMA action live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT this Friday April 9. The fight card has been finalized, featuring thirteen bouts in total. The headliner of the show is set to see the rematch between Ryan Bader and Lyoto Machida.

Former two-division Bellator MMA champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader (27-6, 1 NC) defeated former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida (26-10) by knockout in the second-round back in August 2012, when the pair faced off inside the Octagon. The upcoming rematch pits No. 1 and No. 4 light heavyweight contenders, going head to head in the first quarter-final of Bellator MMA light heavyweight World Grand Prix.

The co-main event is a women’s MMA battle, featuring No. 2 ranked flyweight Liz Carmouche (14-7) up against Vanessa Porto (22-8). The full Bellator 256 fight card can be found below.

The main card start time is set for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT live on Showtime (special offer here). The undercard kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2 fight card

Main Card

Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida

Liz Carmouche vs. Vanessa Porto

Adam Borics vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Cat Zingano vs. Olivia Parker

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Dan Moret

Preliminary Card

Dalton Rosta vs. Tony Johnson

Talita Nogueira vs. Jessica Borga

#8-Cass Bell vs. Jornel Lugo

Cody Law vs. Nathan Ghareeb

Jaylon Bates vs. Jeffrey Glossner

Nainoa Dung vs. Izzy William

Diana Avsaragova vs. Tara Graff

John Douma vs. Will Smith