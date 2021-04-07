Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov live stream – how to watch Top Rank boxing card in the US, Australia and everywhere

Joe Smith Jr and Maxim Vlasov battle it out for a vacant WBO light heavyweight title on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia). The twelve-round contest headlines the Top Rank boxing fight card live from Osage Casino in Tulsa, OK.
The co-feature is a ten-round heavyweight battle between Efe Ajagba and Brian Howard. The full Smith Jr vs Vlasov card can be found below.
How to watch Smith vs Vlasov live
Boxing fans in the United States can watch Smith Jr vs Vlasov live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on ESPN+ from 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.
Fans in Australia can watch Smith vs Vlasov live stream on FITE. In other countries, the event is also available on FITE (start time available on broadcast page).
Smith vs Vlasov card
Main Card
Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – for vacant WBO light heavyweight title
Efe Ajagba vs Brian Howard, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Undercard
Jared Anderson vs Jeremiah Karpency
Robson Conceicao vs Jesus Antonio Ahumada
Albert Bell vs Manuel Rey Rojas
Sonny Conto vs Waldo Cortes
Troy Isley vs LaQuan Evans
Duke Ragan vs. Charles Clark
Trey Lippe Morrison vs TBA
Jeremiah Milton vs Jayvone Dafney