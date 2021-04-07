Search
Boxing

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov live stream – how to watch Top Rank boxing card in the US, Australia and everywhere

Newswire
Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov
Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov

Joe Smith Jr and Maxim Vlasov battle it out for a vacant WBO light heavyweight title on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia). The twelve-round contest headlines the Top Rank boxing fight card live from Osage Casino in Tulsa, OK.

Advertisements

The co-feature is a ten-round heavyweight battle between Efe Ajagba and Brian Howard. The full Smith Jr vs Vlasov card can be found below.

How to watch Smith vs Vlasov live

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Smith Jr vs Vlasov live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on ESPN+ from 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Fans in Australia can watch Smith vs Vlasov live stream on FITE. In other countries, the event is also available on FITE (start time available on broadcast page).

Smith vs Vlasov card

Main Card

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – for vacant WBO light heavyweight title

Efe Ajagba vs Brian Howard, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Jared Anderson vs Jeremiah Karpency

Robson Conceicao vs Jesus Antonio Ahumada

Albert Bell vs Manuel Rey Rojas

Sonny Conto vs Waldo Cortes

Troy Isley vs LaQuan Evans

Duke Ragan vs. Charles Clark

Trey Lippe Morrison vs TBA

Jeremiah Milton vs Jayvone Dafney

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Tim Tszyu defeats Dennis Hogan by TKO in Round 5 – video of stoppage

Undefeated Tim Tszyu secured another win behind his belt, when he faced Dennis Hogan on Wednesday, March 31. The pair battled it out in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097