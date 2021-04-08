Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares tickets info announced

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney defends his title against Jorge Linares on Saturday May 29 live stream on DAZN from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The tickets info for the 12-round world championship showdown has been announced today.

Haney vs Linares tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday April 8 at at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. General sale kicks off on Friday April 9 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Pricing starts from $50 (plus fees) via AXS.com (as per announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing).

Devin Haney (25-0 18 KOs) defends his title for the third time having seen off the challenges of Alfredo Santiago and Yuriorkis Gamboa with comfortable points wins.

He now faces the toughest test of his pro career to date in the form of Linares in his first fight back in his Las Vegas backyard since May 2016.

Jorge Linares (47-5 29 KOs) is looking to become a two-time holder of the WBC strap that he won in December 2014 against Javier Prieto, with Haney the 15th World title battle and 53rd bout in over 18 years as a pro.

The fight was a catalyst to a four-year run where the Venezuelan ace beat Kevin Mitchell, Ivan Cano, Anthony Crolla twice, Luke Campbell and Mercito Gesta as Lightweight king before he faced defeat in a to-and-fro clash with Vasiliy Lomachenko in New York in May 2018.

The Haney vs Linares undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.