The Australian fighter Danial “Mini T” Williams suffered the defeat in his short-notice bout against the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion from Thailand Rodtang Jitmuangnon earlier today (April 8 AEST). The three-round non-title bout kicked off the ONE on TNT 1 main card live from Singapore Indoor Stadium. You can watch the full fight video up top.
Full Fight Video: Danial Mini T Williams drops decision against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, earns respect
