ONE on TNT 1 results: Adriano Moraes stops Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez disqualified (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Three-time ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes retained his belt, securing the win by knockout against former UFC 125-pound champion Demetrious Johnson on April 8 (AEST). The contest, headlining ONE on TNT 1 live from Singapore Indoor Stadium, ended at 2 minutes and 24 seconds into the second round, after the current titleholder delivered left knee to the face followed by punches. The full fight video is available up top.

In the co-main event Eddie Alvarez suffered the defeat by disqualification in the first round of his bout against Iuri Lapicus. Former UFC lightweight champion received a red card, after it was (what appeared to be) determined that he had delivered a number of strikes at the back of the head of his opponent. Check out the full fight video below.

Among other bouts featured on the card, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon earned a unanimous decision against Danial “Mini T” Williams, after the pair went head to head during three rounds of their 61.5 kg catchweight bout (full fight video here). The complete results from ONE on TNT 1 can be found below.

ONE on TNT 1: Moraes vs Johnson results

ONE Flyweight title
Adriano Moraes def. Demetrious Johnson by KO (R2 at 2:24)

Lightweight MMA
Eddie Alvarez def. Iuri Lapicus via disqualification (R1 at 1:03)

Catchweight 61.5 kg Muay Thai
Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Danial Mini T Williams by unanimous decision

Welterweight MMA
Raimond Magomedaliev def. Tyler McGuire by unanimous decision

Featherweight Kickboxing
Enriko Kehl def. Chingiz Allazov by split decision

Heavyweight MMA
Oumar Kane def. Patrick Schmid by TKO (R1 at 1:48)

