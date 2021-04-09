Bellator 256 weigh-in results: Bader vs Machida 2 set, 1 fighter heavy (video)

Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2 kicks off light heavyweight World Grand Prix on Friday April 9 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Former two-weight champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader weighed-in at 205, while his opponent former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida showed 204.6. The pair squares off in the rematch, going head to head in first quarter-final of WGP.

Flyweights Liz Carmouche and Vanessa Porto tipped the scales at 125.4 and 126, respectively, for their woman’s MMA battle that co-headlines the event. Jeffrey Glossner missed bantamweight limit, showing 137.8 for his preliminary card bout against Jaylon Bates, who was 136.

Get the full Bellator 256 card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2 live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (special offer here). The undercard kicks off on the promotion’s channel on YouTube at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2 fight card

Main Card

Ryan Bader (205) vs. Lyoto Machida (204.6)

Liz Carmouche (125.4) vs. Vanessa Porto (126)

Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.7)

Cat Zingano (145.2) vs. Olivia Parker (145.4)

Goiti Yamauchi (155.8) vs. Dan Moret (155.6)

Preliminary Card

Dalton Rosta (185.5) vs. Tony Johnson (185.2)

Talita Nogueira (146) vs. Jessica Borga (145.2)

Cass Bell (135.6) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)

Cody Law (145.2) vs. Nathan Ghareeb (143.8)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (137.8)*

Nainoa Dung (155.9) vs. Izzy William (156)

Diana Avsaragova (125.8) vs. Tara Graff (125.2)

John Douma (135.4) vs. Will Smith (134.6)

*Fighter missed weight