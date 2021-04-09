UFC Vegas 23 start time, US, Australia, how to watch, live stream, TV, Vettori vs Holland, full card

UFC Vegas 23 features fourteen bouts live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 10, which makes it Sunday April 11 in Australia. In the main event Marvin Vettori battles it out against Kevin Holland in a five-rounder at middleweight.

Ranked No. 6 middleweight contender Vettori (16-4-1) won four of his most recent bouts. In his previous outing last December he secured a unanimous decision against Jack Hermansson. Before that that he submitted Karl Roberson, and earned a UD against Andrew Sanchez and Cezar Ferreira.

No. 10-ranked middleweight Holland (21-6-0) took the fight against Vettori on a short notice, replacing injured Darren Till. He steps inside the Octagon just 21 days since his previous outing, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Derek Brunson. Prior to that he recorded five straight victories inducing the wins against Ronaldo Souza, Charlie Ontiveros, among others.

In the UFC Vegas 23 co-main event ranked No.11 featherweight contender Arnold Allen (16-1-0) squares off against the division’s No. 10-ranked competitor Sodiq Yusuff (11-1-0). Also on the main card Sam Alvey faces Julian Marquez, Nina Nunes takes on Mackenzie Dern and Mike Perry goes up against Daniel Rodriguez.

The full UFC Vegas 23 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland live in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland main card live on ABC and live stream on ESPN+. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 3p m ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland Australia time

UFC Vegas 23 date and main card start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 5 am AEST live on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is available live on ESPN on Kayo, starting at 2 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 23 fight card

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

Nina Nunes vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Preliminary Card

Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Norma Dumont vs. Erin Blanchfield

John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho

Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin

Da-Un Jung vs. William Knight

Early Preliminary Card

Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov