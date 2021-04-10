Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges aka ‘Blonde Bomber’ weighs-in for world title fight (video)

Australian Ebanie Bridges goes up against British Shannon Courtenay on Sunday April 11 (AEST). The pair squares off in the WBA bantamweight title fight, battling it out on the Benn vs Vargas card live on DAZN from Copper Box Arena in London, England.

A day before the showdown the fighters stepped on the scales to make it official. “Blonde Bomber” Bridges weighed-in at 117 lbs (approx 53 kg). “The Baby Face Assassin” Courtenay showed 117.14 lbs (approx 53.1 kg). The women’s world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

"Blonde Bombe" @EbanieBridges tips the scales for her WBA bantamweight title fight against Shannon Courtenaypic.twitter.com/PFGRemlZmo — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 10, 2021

Unbeaten Ebanie Bridges (5-0, 2 KOs) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision scored against Carol Earl this past March. Shannon Courtenay (6-1, 3 KOs) was last in action in December 2020 when she stopped Dorota Norek in Round 7.

Fans in Australia can watch Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon Courtenay live stream on DAZN. The broadcast start time is scheduled for Sunday April 11 at 4 am AEST.

In the main event of the evening Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Samuel Vargas. In the co-feature Savannah Marshall defends her WBO middleweight belt against Maria Lindberg.

The full fight card can be found here.