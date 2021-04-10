Search
Boxing

Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges aka ‘Blonde Bomber’ weighs-in for world title fight (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Ebanie Bridges weighs-in for Shannon Courtenay world title fight
Ebanie Bridges weighs-in for her WBA bantamweight title fight against Shannon Courtenay | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Bridges faces Shannon 'The Baby Face Assassin' Courtenay on Benn vs Vargas undercard

Australian Ebanie Bridges goes up against British Shannon Courtenay on Sunday April 11 (AEST). The pair squares off in the WBA bantamweight title fight, battling it out on the Benn vs Vargas card live on DAZN from Copper Box Arena in London, England.

Advertisements

A day before the showdown the fighters stepped on the scales to make it official. “Blonde Bomber” Bridges weighed-in at 117 lbs (approx 53 kg). “The Baby Face Assassin” Courtenay showed 117.14 lbs (approx 53.1 kg). The women’s world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Unbeaten Ebanie Bridges (5-0, 2 KOs) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision scored against Carol Earl this past March. Shannon Courtenay (6-1, 3 KOs) was last in action in December 2020 when she stopped Dorota Norek in Round 7.

Fans in Australia can watch Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon Courtenay live stream on DAZN. The broadcast start time is scheduled for Sunday April 11 at 4 am AEST.

In the main event of the evening Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Samuel Vargas. In the co-feature Savannah Marshall defends her WBO middleweight belt against Maria Lindberg.

The full fight card can be found here.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BeautyBoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2

April 9, 2021

MMA

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas

April 10, 2021

Boxing

Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets

April 10, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

April 10, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 3 date set for July 10, headlines UFC 264 live on PPV

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a date for their third fight. The pair is set to square the differences, headlining UFC 264 live...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097