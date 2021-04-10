Bellator 256 results, live stream, Showtime, Bader vs Machida 2, main event, undercard

Bellator 256 features former two-division titleholder and reigning heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the rematch against former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida. The pair squares off in the first quarter-final of light heavyweight World Grand Prix live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday April 9 (Saturday April 10 in Australia).

The co-main event is a women’s MMA battle between flyweights Liz Carmouche and Vanessa Porto. The full card can be found below.

Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2 main card airs live stream on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card is available here at FIGHTMAG (featured video up top via the promotion’s channel on YouTube) at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Get Bellator 256 results below.

Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2 results

Main Card

Ryan Bader def. Lyoto Machida by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 49-45) | Watch highlights

Liz Carmouche def. Vanessa Porto by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Adam Borics def. Jeremy Kennedy by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Cat Zingano def. Olivia Parker by submission (armbar, R1 at 2:50)

Dan Moret def. Goiti Yamauchi by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary card

Dalton Rosta def. Tony Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Talita Nogueira def. Jessica Borga by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Jornel Lugo def. Cass Bell by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Cody Law def. Nathan Ghareeb by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jaylon Bates def. Jeffrey Glossner by submission (japanese necktie, R2 at 1:27)

Nainoa Dung def. Izzy William by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Diana Avsaragova def. Tara Graff by KO (punches, R1 at 0:29)

John Douma def. Will Smith by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)