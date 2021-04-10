Benn vs Vargas results, live stream, how to watch, start time, UK, US, Australia, main event, undercard

WBA Continental welterweight champion Conor Benn defends his title against Samuel Vargas on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia). The twelve-round championship bout headlines boxing fight card live from Copper Box Arena in London, England.

The co-feature is a ten-round championship bout, featuring Savannah Marshall defending her WBO middleweight belt against Maria Lindberg. Also on the card Ebanie Bridges and Shannon Courtenay battle it out for a vacant WBA bantamweight strap. The full Benn vs Vargas undercard can be found below.

How to watch Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas live

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas live on Sky Sports TV channel. In the US, Australia and other countries the fight card airs live stream on DAZN.

Benn vs Vargas start time is scheduled for Saturday April 10 at 7 pm GMT local time, which converts to 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, and 4 am AEST in Australia on Sunday April 11.

The undercard live stream kicks off 40 minutes earlier on the Sky Sports page on Facebook.

Benn vs Vargas card

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title

Savannah Marshall vs Maria Lindberg, 10 rounds, middleweight – Marshall’s WBO middleweight title

Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon Courtenay, 10 rounds, bantamweight – for vacant WBA bantamweight title

Alexander Espinoza vs. Kash Farooq, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Espinoza’s WBC International Silver bantamweight title

Nick Campbell vs Petr Frohlich, 6 rounds, heavyweight

John Hedges vs Stanko Jermelic, 4 rounds, light heavyweight