Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas weigh-in results – six-fight card set (video)

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Samuel Vargas at Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia). The 12-round contest headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries.
A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Conor Benn weighed-in at 146.12. Vargas showed 146.6.
Savannah Marshall tipped the scales at 159.6 for her WBO middleweight title defense against Maria Lindberg, who was 154.15. The ten-round bout serves as a co-feature.
The full Benn vs Vargas undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.
Benn vs Vargas card
Conor Benn (146.12) vs. Samuel Vargas (146.6), 12 rounds, welterweight – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title
Savannah Marshall (159.6) vs. Maria Lindberg (154.15), 10 rounds, middleweight – Marshall’s WBO middleweight title
Ebanie Bridges (117) vs. Shannon Courtenay (117.14), 10 rounds, bantamweight – for vacant WBA bantamweight title
Alexander Espinoza (117.8) vs. Kash Farooq (117), 10 rounds, bantamweight – Espinoza’s WBC International Silver bantamweight title
Nick Campbell (248.8) vs. Petr Frohlich (226.6), 6 rounds, heavyweight
John Hedges (177.1) vs. Stanko Jermelic (174.4), 4 rounds, light heavyweight