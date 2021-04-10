Search
Boxing

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas weigh-in results – six-fight card set (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Samuel Vargas at Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia). The 12-round contest headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Conor Benn weighed-in at 146.12. Vargas showed 146.6.

Savannah Marshall tipped the scales at 159.6 for her WBO middleweight title defense against Maria Lindberg, who was 154.15. The ten-round bout serves as a co-feature.

The full Benn vs Vargas undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.

Benn vs Vargas card

Conor Benn (146.12) vs. Samuel Vargas (146.6), 12 rounds, welterweight – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title

Savannah Marshall (159.6) vs. Maria Lindberg (154.15), 10 rounds, middleweight – Marshall’s WBO middleweight title

Ebanie Bridges (117) vs. Shannon Courtenay (117.14), 10 rounds, bantamweight – for vacant WBA bantamweight title

Alexander Espinoza (117.8) vs. Kash Farooq (117), 10 rounds, bantamweight – Espinoza’s WBC International Silver bantamweight title

Nick Campbell (248.8) vs. Petr Frohlich (226.6), 6 rounds, heavyweight

John Hedges (177.1) vs. Stanko Jermelic (174.4), 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2

April 9, 2021

MMA

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas

April 10, 2021

Boxing

Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets

April 10, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

April 10, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 3 date set for July 10, headlines UFC 264 live on PPV

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a date for their third fight. The pair is set to square the differences, headlining UFC 264 live...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097