Efetobor Apochi vs Deon Nicholson tops Harrison vs Perrella prelims live on FS1

Undefeated cruiserweight contenders Efetobor Apochi and Deon Nicholson meet in a 12-round WBA title eliminator. The contest headlines a special one-hour FOX PBC Fight Night Prelims live on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Saturday, April 17. The event takes place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Center in Los Angeles.

The FOX PBC Fight Night Prelims telecast begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and will serve as the lead-in to FOX PBC Fight Night live on FOX, featuring former WBC super welterweight champion Tony Harrison up against Bryant Perrella in the main event. The event is promoted by TGB Promotions.

Super bantamweight teenage twins Chavez Barrientes and Angel Barrientes will serve as swing bouts in separate fights.

Efetobor Apochi vs Deon Nicholson – WBA Cruiserweight title eliminator

A native of Nigeria who now trains with renowned coach Ronnie Shields in Texas, Apochi (10-0, 10 KOs) has knocked out all of his opponents since turning pro in 2016. The 32-year-old added three stoppages to his tally in 2019, including an impressive knockout over tough prospect Earl Newman in May of that year. Apochi most recently delivered a third-round stoppage over Joe Jones in November 2020 on FS1.

The 30-year-old Nicholson (14-0, 13 KOs) earned a career-best victory over Earl Newman in February 2020, earning a 10-round unanimous decision. Fighting out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Nicholson scored knockout victories in his first 12 pro fights, and most recently knocked out Juan Reyna in December 2020.

Chavez Barrientes (5-0, 4 KOs) is one half of a brother duo with a brilliant future in boxing. The 18-year-old Barrientes was born in Honolulu, Hawaii but now lives and trains in Las Vegas. He is coming off a knockout victory over Paul Carroll in his most recent fight last December.

The younger twin by 13 minutes, Angel Barrientes (4-1, 3 KOs) had an impressive amateur career, winning 14 national tournaments and three international. The 18-year-old turned pro in November 2019, winning his first three fights before dropping a December 2020 contest to Travon Lawson.

Harrison vs Perrella card

Main Card (FOX)

Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Omar Juarez vs. Jessie Roman, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. James Martin, 8 rounds, welterweight

Undercard (FS1)

Efetobor Apochi vs. Deon Nicholson, 12 rounds, cruiserweight WBA title eliminator

Chavez Barrientes vs. TBA

Angel Barrientes vs. TBA