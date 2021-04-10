Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets weigh-in results – main event and full undercard set (video)

Jaron Ennis weighed-in at 146.4 lbs for his 12-round welterweight bout against Sergey Lipinets, who showed 146.8 lbs. The pair squares off in the main event of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Blvd in Uncasville, CT on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia).
Eimantas Stanionis and Thomas Dulorme came in at 147 lbs and 146.4 lbs, respectively, for their 12-round WBA welterweight title eliminator, that serves as a co-feature. In addition, Jerwin Ancajas showed 114.8 lbs, for his 12-round IBF junior bantamweight title defense against Jonathan Rodriguez, who was 115 lbs.
The full Ennis vs Lipinets undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.
Boxing fans can watch Ennis vs Lipinets live on Showtime. The broadcast start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Ennis vs Lipinets card
Jaron Ennis (146.4 lbs) vs. Sergey Lipinets (146.8 lbs), 12 rounds, welterweight
Eimantas Stanionis (147 lbs) vs. Thomas Dulorme (146.4 lbs), 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator
Jerwin Ancajas (114.8 lbs) vs. Jonathan Rodriguez (115 lbs), 12 rounds, bantamweight – Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title
Mark Magsayo (126.8 lbs) vs. Pablo Cruz (127 lbs), 8/10 rounds, featherweight
Evan Holyfield (152.2 lbs) vs. Nicholas Compton (155 lbs), 4 rounds, super welterweight