Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets weigh-in results – main event and full undercard set (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Jaron Ennis weighed-in at 146.4 lbs for his 12-round welterweight bout against Sergey Lipinets, who showed 146.8 lbs. The pair squares off in the main event of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Blvd in Uncasville, CT on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia).

Eimantas Stanionis and Thomas Dulorme came in at 147 lbs and 146.4 lbs, respectively, for their 12-round WBA welterweight title eliminator, that serves as a co-feature. In addition, Jerwin Ancajas showed 114.8 lbs, for his 12-round IBF junior bantamweight title defense against Jonathan Rodriguez, who was 115 lbs.

The full Ennis vs Lipinets undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Ennis vs Lipinets live on Showtime. The broadcast start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Ennis vs Lipinets card

Jaron Ennis (146.4 lbs) vs. Sergey Lipinets (146.8 lbs), 12 rounds, welterweight

Eimantas Stanionis (147 lbs) vs. Thomas Dulorme (146.4 lbs), 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator

Jerwin Ancajas (114.8 lbs) vs. Jonathan Rodriguez (115 lbs), 12 rounds, bantamweight – Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title

Mark Magsayo (126.8 lbs) vs. Pablo Cruz (127 lbs), 8/10 rounds, featherweight

Evan Holyfield (152.2 lbs) vs. Nicholas Compton (155 lbs), 4 rounds, super welterweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

