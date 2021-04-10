Search
Jay Harris vs Ricardo Sandoval tops on May 14 live from Bolton – final IBF flyweight title eliminator

Newswire
Jay Harris vs Ricardo Sandoval
Jay Harris vs Ricardo Sandoval

Jay Harris will take on Ricardo Sandoval in a final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title headlining MTK Fight Night on May 14. The twelve-round contest will air live on ESPN+ in the US and on IFL TV internationally from the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

Harris (18-1, 9 KOs) enjoyed a successful 12 months last year, picking up an impressive points win over Marcel Braithwaite in October. He also went the distance with Julio Cesar Martinez in a fantastic effort for the WBC flyweight title in February 2020.

He now turns his attention to California’s Sandoval (18-1, 13 KOs), who heads into the bout on the back of five straight knockout wins. This includes a seventh round stoppage victory over Raymond Tabugon in his last outing.

The winner of the bout will be the mandatory challenger for the IBF flyweight title, which is being contested later this month as Moruti Mthalane defends his belt against Sunny Edwards.

The Harris vs Sandoval undercard bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re proud to announce the date for our next MTK Fight Night, featuring this sensational clash between Jay Harris and Ricardo Sandoval.

“Jay showed in 2020 that he is one of the best flyweights in the world, and now faces a tough test against Ricardo Sandoval. It’s great to be working with Golden Boy Promotions to get this fight on, and I’m convinced it’s going to be fireworks from the first bell to the last.

“We have a massive card full of big names to announce too, so keep your eyes peeled for that as it’s going to be another event that cannot be missed.”

