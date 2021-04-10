Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov weigh-in results: WBO light heavyweight title official, full card set (video)

Joe Smith Jr and Maxim Vlasov battle it out for a vacant WBO light heavyweight title live from Osage Casino in Tulsa, OK on Saturday April 10, which makes it Sunday April 11 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Both title contenders made the required weight limit. Joe Smith Jr weighed-in at 174.8 lbs. Maxim Vlasov showed 175 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Efe Ajagba and Brian Howard tipped the scales at 239.6 lbs and 218 lbs, respectively, for their ten-round heavyweight co-main event bout. The full Smith Jr vs Vlasov undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Smith vs Vlasov live stream on ESPN+. In Australia and other countries across the world the showdown is available live stream on FITE.

Smith Jr vs Vlasov card

Main Card

Joe Smith Jr (174.8 lbs) vs. Maxim Vlasov (175 lbs), 12 rounds, light heavyweight – for vacant WBO Light Heavyweight titles

Efe Ajagba (239.6 lbs) vs. Brian Howard (218 lbs), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Jared Anderson (251.8 lbs) vs. Jeremiah Karpency (226.6 lbs), 8/6 rounds, heavyweight

Albert Bell (132.2 lbs) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (132 lbs), 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Robson Conceicao (128.4 lbs) vs. Jesus Antonio Ahumada (129 lbs), 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Trey Lippe Morrison (225.8 lbs) vs. Jason Bergman (256), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Duke Ragan (125.8 lbs) vs. Charles Clark (126.6 lbs), 6 rounds, featherweight

Jeremiah Milton (231.8 lbs) vs. Jayvone Dafney (222.6 lbs), 4 rounds, heavyweight

Sonny Conto (230.4 lbs) vs. Waldo Cortes (262), 4 rounds, heavyweight